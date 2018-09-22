Mariah Carey Sparkles On the iHeartRadio Music Festival Red Carpet!

Mariah Carey looks amazing while posing for photos in the press room at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday (September 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The entertainer just wrapped another leg of her The Butterfly Returns residency at Caesars Palace in Vegas, but she returned to Sin City for the special concert.

Mariah has five more shows booked in Vegas for February. It could be the perfect Valentine’s Day weekend date!

“Thank you for having me @iheartradio! I enjoyed ya 😘 #iHeartFestival,” Mariah tweeted after the event.