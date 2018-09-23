Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

Kim Kardashian has a little model on her hands!

The 37-year-old reality star’s daughter North West, 5, adorably made her runway debut in the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show on Saturday afternoon (September 22) in the Pacific Palisades, Calif.

L.O.L. Surprise – the #1 toy in the world – used the fashion show to celebrate the launch of their new toy “Bigger Surprise” and had the kids dress up as their favorite characters for the show.

Other celeb-kids hitting the runway included Busy Philipp‘s daughter Birdie, 10, and Sara Foster‘s daughter Valentina, 7.

“North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion,” Kim said during the event.

