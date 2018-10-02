Coachella 2019's Headliners: Here Are the 3 Rumored Stars!

The 2019 Coachella Music Festival is still six months away, but the headliners for the festival have seemingly been revealed!

According to a report, Childish Gambino will perform on Friday night, Justin Timberlake will headline on Saturday, and Kanye West will close out the festival on Sunday night.

Kanye was previously a headliner in 2011.

The festival will happen over two weekends next year – April 12-14 and April 19-21. The performers will appear on the same nights each weekend. Tickets sold out months before the lineup was announced!

Hits Daily Double was first to report the news.

