Tue, 02 October 2018 at 9:03 pm

Coachella 2019's Headliners: Here Are the 3 Rumored Stars!

Coachella 2019's Headliners: Here Are the 3 Rumored Stars!

The 2019 Coachella Music Festival is still six months away, but the headliners for the festival have seemingly been revealed!

According to a report, Childish Gambino will perform on Friday night, Justin Timberlake will headline on Saturday, and Kanye West will close out the festival on Sunday night.

Kanye was previously a headliner in 2011.

The festival will happen over two weekends next year – April 12-14 and April 19-21. The performers will appear on the same nights each weekend. Tickets sold out months before the lineup was announced!

Hits Daily Double was first to report the news.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the rumored headliners for Coachella?
