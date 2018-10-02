Top Stories
Ben Affleck Looks So Buff in New Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Couple Up for Parisian Date Night!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Actress Madison De La Garza, who also happens to be Demi Lovato‘s little sister, is speaking about how her sister is going in rehab after her overdose.

While making an appearance on Millennial Hollywood with Dakota T. Jones, she responded, “Demi’s doing…she’s doing really well. She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her… It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot. Um but we’ve been through a lot together and every single time, I mean if you read my mom’s book you would know,… Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before. And so we’ve just been um we’ve been so thankful for everything. For the little things.”

Then, Madison was asked what she wants to do with Demi after she leaves rehab.

“I guess I’m really excited to… I mean there’s so many little things. It sounds so small, but go to [frozen yogurt spot] Menchie’s… Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s and so we like we usually go there,” she responded.
Photos: Getty
