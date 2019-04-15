Amanda Seyfried Couples Up With Husband Thomas Sadoski at WP Theater's Anniversary Gala
Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski were a cute couple at WP Theater’s 40th Anniversary Gala!
The 33-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Monday night (April 15) at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried
During the event, Amanda was honored alongside Emily Warren and Bonnie Comley.
Thomas took to his Instagram to share a photo of the group posing together on the red carpet.
“Tonight’s honorees at the @wptheater Women of Achievement awards. #ProudHubby,” Thomas captioned the photo.
Congratulations Amanda!