Mon, 15 April 2019 at 11:35 pm

Amanda Seyfried Couples Up With Husband Thomas Sadoski at WP Theater's Anniversary Gala

Amanda Seyfried Couples Up With Husband Thomas Sadoski at WP Theater's Anniversary Gala

Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski were a cute couple at WP Theater’s 40th Anniversary Gala!

The 33-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Monday night (April 15) at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.

During the event, Amanda was honored alongside Emily Warren and Bonnie Comley.

Thomas took to his Instagram to share a photo of the group posing together on the red carpet.

“Tonight’s honorees at the @wptheater Women of Achievement awards. #ProudHubby,” Thomas captioned the photo.

Congratulations Amanda!
Photos: Getty
