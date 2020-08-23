Top Stories
Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Baby Boy!

Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Is 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Jeanine Pirro by Offering to Send Her 'Sexy Pics'

Sun, 23 August 2020 at 5:09 pm

Joaquin Phoenix Gets in a Morning Workout in West Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Gets in a Morning Workout in West Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix is staying fit!

The 45-year-old Joker actor was spotted getting in a morning workout early on Sunday (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin was seen wearing a face mask amid the pandemic, as well as mismatched socks and sneakers.

Rumors recently swirled that Joaquin‘s girlfriend, Rooney Mara, was pregnant and that the couple were expecting their first child together, but nothing has been confirmed. The report claimed she “may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy.” Here’s the latest…

Joaquin won plenty of acclaim for his performance in Joker as the titular villain – but he was originally approached to play a very different superhero role. Find out what happened!
