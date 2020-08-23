Joaquin Phoenix Gets in a Morning Workout in West Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix is staying fit!

The 45-year-old Joker actor was spotted getting in a morning workout early on Sunday (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Joaquin was seen wearing a face mask amid the pandemic, as well as mismatched socks and sneakers.

Rumors recently swirled that Joaquin‘s girlfriend, Rooney Mara, was pregnant and that the couple were expecting their first child together, but nothing has been confirmed. The report claimed she “may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy.” Here’s the latest…

