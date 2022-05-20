Fri, 20 May 2022 at 4:13 pm
3 Big Stars Join Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's Next Movie!
Bong Joon Ho‘s next film is already going to be a star-studded production.
The Oscar-winning Parasite director’s upcoming project is already set to star Robert Pattinson, and now, there are even more big names attached to the film, via Deadline on Friday (May 20).
Find out what it’s about and who’s in the movie…
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Bong Joon-ho, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette