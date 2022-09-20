Top Stories
There's a New Sonic The Hedgehog Series!

There's a New Sonic The Hedgehog Series!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 9:15 pm

Lawsuit Accusing Tiffany Haddish Of Child Molestation Dropped By Plaintiff

Lawsuit Accusing Tiffany Haddish Of Child Molestation Dropped By Plaintiff

The lawsuit that was filed against Tiffany Haddish has been dismissed.

If you recall, the 42-year-old actress, along with Aries Spears, were named in a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe, alleged that when she was 14, Tiffany took her to the taping of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial” and allegedly instructed her how to perform inappropriate sexual acts.

Now, according to Deadline, the suit was dismissed.

Click inside to read more…

The outlet says that the plaintiff has ended her own action against Tiffany and Aries.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the statement reads. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

More allegations were made in the lawsuit, and both Tiffany and Aries‘ lawyers denied them.

Following the suit becoming public, Tiffany made a statement of her about staying mum on the situation.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr