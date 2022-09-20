Lawsuit Accusing Tiffany Haddish Of Child Molestation Dropped By Plaintiff

The lawsuit that was filed against Tiffany Haddish has been dismissed.

If you recall, the 42-year-old actress, along with Aries Spears, were named in a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe, alleged that when she was 14, Tiffany took her to the taping of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial” and allegedly instructed her how to perform inappropriate sexual acts.

Now, according to Deadline, the suit was dismissed.

The outlet says that the plaintiff has ended her own action against Tiffany and Aries.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the statement reads. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

More allegations were made in the lawsuit, and both Tiffany and Aries‘ lawyers denied them.

Following the suit becoming public, Tiffany made a statement of her about staying mum on the situation.