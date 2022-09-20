Quinta Brunson Recalls Sheryl Lee Ralph Being So Shocked About Her Emmy Win

Quinta Brunson is opening up about Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s historic win at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Speaking with Seth Meyers on Late Night on Monday (September 19), the 32-year-old Abbott Elementary creator and actress revealed just how shocked Sheryl was to pick up the Best Supporting Comedy Actress award, becoming only the second Black woman to win in 35 years.

“We didn’t think that we would win anything,” Quinta first noted to Seth. “Especially Sheryl, who’s like, ‘You know, I’m just really happy to be here and be nominated. And you know what? Hopefully, the show will be around and there’s plenty of time to win.’”

She went on, saying that Sheryl “was really in this place of just pure joy with being nominated. So when you guys called her name, I looked at her, and she — I knew — I know Sheryl very well. Sheryl is very dramatic, as you guys could see.”

“I know that, in her brain, she said, ‘This is a dream. This is not real. I’m not going to get up.’ Her whole body went into shock. Everyone was like, ‘Sheryl, they said your name.’”

Quinta then shared that their co-star, Tyler James Williams, had to actually walk her up to the stage because she was so in shock.

