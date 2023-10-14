Amber Heard's 'In The Fire' Director Reveals the First Thing She Said After Johnny Depp Trial & the Line He Almost Removed From the Movie Out of Fear of It Being Memed

Amber Heard‘s In The Fire director had so many good things to say about her in a new interview.

The 37-year-old actress stars in the newly released movie, which hit theaters on October 13. It marks her first big project since the conclusion of her legal battle with ex Johnny Depp.

In a new interview, the movie’s director Conor Allyn opened up about working with her.

He drew some notable parallels between the character she plays in his movie and her real life. Conor also revealed the first thing that Amber had to say to him after the conclusion of her time in court largely favored Johnny.

The director even shared a line in the movie that he considered pulling because he thought it might turn into a meme that hurt Amber.

Conor told Rolling Stone that Amber‘s character in the movie faces challenges similar to what the actress experienced in real life.

“She’s been facing public backlash from her marriage to Johnny Depp since she filed for divorce,” he said, adding that she even experienced some cruelty on set. “In this movie, the main character is a fearless truth-teller whose convictions get her dragged through the public square, whipped, and beaten. And that is what I see in Amber. I see a fearless truth-teller whose convictions have gotten her the 2022-2023 version of that, which is getting dragged through social media on a global, epic scale.”

On the topic of her time in court with Johnny, Conor recalled Amber apologizing to him about what it might mean.

“The first thing out of her mouth was, ‘I’m so sorry that this has happened and that my personal baggage might hurt the movie,’” he said. “She was calling me to apologize and that tells me all I need to know about her character.”

He continued, adding, “And it just seemed so surreal to have this person who’d just gone through everything that she’d gone through apologizing to me for a movie. Look, I love what I do, but this is her life being ruined, and she’s still sticking up for me and taking the blame.”

There appeared to be genuine concerns on Conor‘s part about how Amber would be treated after the movie’s release. He highlighted concerns about a specific scene where her character says the line “I’m a fraud” while hypnotized.

“Even at that time I was like, ‘F-ck, that sounds like a meme,’” he explained. “But should I cut this scene because maybe some a-sholes will use it on the internet? I think we just made the best version of the movie that we could.”

