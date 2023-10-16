Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About &amp; What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 11:35 pm

Ariana Grande Supports Brother Frankie at Opening Night of 'Rocky Horror Show' in Pennsylvania

Ariana Grande Supports Brother Frankie at Opening Night of 'Rocky Horror Show' in Pennsylvania

Ariana Grande was a supportive sister over the weekend, driving out to Pennsylvania to watch her older brother perform!

Frankie Grande is currently playing Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter in the Bucks County Playhouse production of The Rocky Horror Show and Ariana was in attendance at opening night on Friday (October 13) in New Hope, Penn.

Ariana, mom Joan Grande, and some more friends met up with Frankie backstage after the show to celebrate his performance.

“Serving opening night LEWKS 😘💋 beyond grateful for the love and support of my friends family cast and crew. What a triumph!” Frankie wrote on Instagram.

Ariana has been enjoying live theatre during her break from filming the Wicked movies. She recently took in a performance of the Broadway musical & Juliet, which uses one of her songs.

Credit: Bruce Glikas; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Broadway, Frankie Grande

Getty Images
