Kevin Spacey Begins Week with Multiple Headlines, for Canceled Premiere & Monologue on Cancel Culture

Kevin Spacey is in the headlines for multiple reasons right now.

Just weeks after the controversial actor was rushed to the hospital for a potential heart attack, he’s back in the public eye.

Kevin made a surprise appearance at the University of Oxford’s Sheldonian Theatre during British author Douglas Murray‘s discussion on cancel culture. He was asked to perform a monologue from the Shakespeare play Timon of Athens, which touches on the subject.

Keep reading to find out more…

The New York Post reports that Kevin performed a monologue that read, “Why dost thou seek me out. Thou art a fool. The icy precepts of respect, but follow’d. The sugar’d game before thee. But myself. Who had the world as my confectionary. The mouths, the tongues, the eyes and hearts of men. At duty, more than I could frame employment. Pride and wrath would confound thee and make thine own self the conquest of thy fury. Thou a bear, thou wouldst be killed by the horse, wert thou a horse, thou wouldst be seized by the leopard, wert thou a leopard, thou wert german to the lion and the spots of thy kindred were jurors on thy life: all thy safety were remotion and thy defense absence. What beast couldst thou be, that were not subject to a beast? And what a beast art thou already, that seest not thy loss in transformation! I am sick of this false world, and will love nought.”

In other news, Kevin is still being canceled.

Kevin‘s movie Control, which is his first new project since being put on trial for sexual assault, was supposed to have a premiere at London’s Prince Charles Cinema. The event has since been canceled by the venue.

“Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case. My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere,” the theater staff wrote in an email to the film’s producers.

Producer Lauren Metcalfe told The Telegraph, “It was very shocking given that Kevin has been cleared. He has been proven to be innocent and who are they to say otherwise? Kevin Spacey has done nothing wrong.”

A very famous star recently spent time with Kevin.