Greyson Chance Subtly Jokes About Ellen DeGeneres Drama on TikTok

Greyson Chance is poking fun at his negative experience with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a new TikTok video, the 26-year-old “shut up” singer says a lot about the television personality – without actually saying anything at all.

Greyson stitched a creator, DASILVA, who commented, “Y’all remember the days where going viral got you on Ellen?”

In response to that observation, Greyson set his phone down on a table, stepped back, and took a long, deep breath. As he breathed out, he slowly sunk under the table with a small smirk.

Greyson was 12 when he went viral for performing a cover of Lady Gaga‘s “Paparazzi.” He then appeared on Ellen and they developed a personal and professional relationship.

It’s no secret that the singer isn’t a huge fan of the former talk show host. In a 2022 interview, he called her “manipulative,” “self-centered,” and “blatantly opportunistic.”

Last year, Charlie Puth opened up about how his experience with Ellen differed from Greyson‘s.