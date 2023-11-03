Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley &amp; Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 1:28 pm

Greyson Chance Subtly Jokes About Ellen DeGeneres Drama on TikTok

Greyson Chance Subtly Jokes About Ellen DeGeneres Drama on TikTok

Greyson Chance is poking fun at his negative experience with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a new TikTok video, the 26-year-old “shut up” singer says a lot about the television personality – without actually saying anything at all.

Keep reading to find out more…

Greyson stitched a creator, DASILVA, who commented, “Y’all remember the days where going viral got you on Ellen?”

In response to that observation, Greyson set his phone down on a table, stepped back, and took a long, deep breath. As he breathed out, he slowly sunk under the table with a small smirk.

Greyson was 12 when he went viral for performing a cover of Lady Gaga‘s “Paparazzi.” He then appeared on Ellen and they developed a personal and professional relationship.

It’s no secret that the singer isn’t a huge fan of the former talk show host. In a 2022 interview, he called her “manipulative,” “self-centered,” and “blatantly opportunistic.”

Last year, Charlie Puth opened up about how his experience with Ellen differed from Greyson‘s.

@greyson_chance #stitch with @DASILVA ♬ original sound – Greyson Chance

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Greyson Chance, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr