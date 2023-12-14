Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Party Guestlist Revealed! See Who the Hitmaker Spent the Night With

Taylor Lautner Reveals If Taylor Swift Broke Up With Him & More Highlights From His 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

14 Disney Channel Stars are Parents, & 1 Shared Big Baby News in 2023

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 10:43 am

John Krasinski Assembles Star-Studded Cast For 'If' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

The teaser trailer for the new film If, written and directed by John Krasinski, has arrived!

John assembled a stacked cast full of A-listers to star, including Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carell (an Office reunion!), Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Christopher Meloni, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Richard Jenkins, Cailey Fleming, Liza Colón-Zayas, Alan Kim, and many more.

Here’s the synopsis: IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

The film is set to hit theaters on May 17, 2024.

