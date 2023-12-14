Charlie Hunnam & Sofia Boutella Are Joined By So Many Costars at 'Rebel Moon' Los Angeles Premiere!
The cast of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire stepped out en masse to attend the movie’s Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday (December 13).
Stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein and Jena Malone were joined at the event by director Zack Snyder and his producer wife Deborah.
So many castmates and members of the crew were also in attendance for the exciting event. Since so many of the new movie’s stars were in attendance, we pulled together a handy guide so you can tell who is who.
Head inside to see a rundown of every in attendance…
Patrick Luwis
Lila Barad
Kingston Foster
Stella Grace Fitzgerald
Kayden Koshelev
Dominic Burgess
Rory Gibson
Cary Elwes
Caden Dragomer
Cleopatra Coleman
Fra Fee
Stuart Martin
Jena Malone
Rhian Rees
Ingvar Eggert
Sofia Boutella
Djimon Hounsou
Michiel Huisman
Zack and Deborah Snyder
Ed Skrein
Doona Bae
FYI: Doona is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Charlie Hunnam
E. Duffy
Ray Fisher
Sky Yang
Christien Kellogg-Darrin and Skylar Okerstrom-Lang
Staz Nair
Charlotte Maggi
Others in attendance included screenwriter Shay Hatten, producers Eric Newman and Wesley Coller and executive producer Kurt Johnstad. We’ve got photos of all of them and more of the cast together in the gallery!
Rebel Moon – Part One arrives on December 22. Press play on the trailer below!