Thu, 14 December 2023 at 11:30 am

Charlie Hunnam & Sofia Boutella Are Joined By So Many Costars at 'Rebel Moon' Los Angeles Premiere!

Charlie Hunnam & Sofia Boutella Are Joined By So Many Costars at 'Rebel Moon' Los Angeles Premiere!

The cast of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire stepped out en masse to attend the movie’s Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday (December 13).

Stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein and Jena Malone were joined at the event by director Zack Snyder and his producer wife Deborah.

So many castmates and members of the crew were also in attendance for the exciting event. Since so many of the new movie’s stars were in attendance, we pulled together a handy guide so you can tell who is who.

Head inside to see a rundown of every in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see a complete list of the cast who attended the Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire premiere…

Patrick Luwis

Lila Barad

Kingston Foster

Stella Grace Fitzgerald

Kayden Koshelev

Dominic Burgess

Rory Gibson

Cary Elwes

Caden Dragomer

Cleopatra Coleman

Fra Fee

Stuart Martin

Jena Malone

Rhian Rees

Ingvar Eggert

Sofia Boutella

Djimon Hounsou

Michiel Huisman

Zack and Deborah Snyder

Ed Skrein

Doona Bae

FYI: Doona is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Charlie Hunnam

E. Duffy

Ray Fisher

Sky Yang

Christine Kellogg-Darrin and Skylar Okerstrom-Lang

Staz Nair

Charlotte Maggi

Others in attendance included screenwriter Shay Hatten, producers Eric Newman and Wesley Coller and executive producer Kurt Johnstad. We’ve got photos of all of them and more of the cast together in the gallery!

Rebel Moon – Part One arrives on December 22. Press play on the trailer below!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bae Doona, Caden Dragomer, Cary Elwes, Charlie Hunnam, Charlotte Maggi, Christine Kellogg-Darrin, Cleopatra Coleman, Deborah Snyder, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Burgess, Doona Bae, E. Duffy, Ed Skrein, Fra Fee, Greg Kriek, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Jena Malone, Kayden Koshelev, Kingston Foster, Lila Barad, Michiel Huisman, Movies, Patrick Luwis, Ray Fisher, Rebel Moon, Rhian Rees, Rory Gibson, Sky Yang, Skylar Okerstrom-Lang, Sofia Boutella, Staz Nair, Stella Grace Fitzgerald, Stuart Martin, Tomm Voss, Zack Snyder

