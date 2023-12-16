Ryan Gosling Holds a Guitar While Exiting Recording Studio With 'I'm Just Ken' Co-Writer Mark Ronson

Ryan Gosling is working on something in the recording studio.

The 43-year-old Barbie star was spotted leaving United Recording Studio in Los Angeles with writer and producer Mark Ronson.

If you were unaware, Mark produced the soundtrack for the very pink summer blockbuster. He specifically co-wrote and co-produced Ryan‘s Grammy nominated song “I’m Just Ken.”

It’s not clear what Ryan and Mark were working on. However, both of them had guitar cases in their hands.

They were also impeccably dressed. Ryan wore a double-breasted jacked and sunglasses with fitted pants. Mark opted for a white suit with thin black stripes running up the pants and blazer.

Ryan‘s mega-hit “I’m Just Ken” is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The soundtrack is in the running for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For” and Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” also snagged nods in two of the Big Four categories. “What Was I Made For” is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and “Dance the Night” is up for the latter.

If you forgot, Ryan sang another song in Barbie, and we can tell you all about it!

