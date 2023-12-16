Everything to Know About Ryan Gosling's 'Push' Cover in 'Barbie' - Why It Was Included, What Rob Thomas Thought & How Ryan Felt Recording It?

Ryan Gosling has two big musical moments in Barbie – an original song titled “I’m Just Ken” and a cover of Matchbox Twenty‘s hit single “Push.”

The latter soundtracks a pinnacle moment in the movie and was released as a surprise addition to the soundtrack.

If you’ve seen the movie, you might have a lot of questions about the musical number. How did director Greta Gerwig get it cleared? What did Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas feel about his hit being featured? Did he like the role that it played in the movie?

Most importantly, how did Ryan feel about the song?

In a series of interviews, all of those questions were answered!

Scroll through everything you’ll want to know about Ryan Gosling’s second big musical number in Barbie…