Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Troll Each Other (Again) After 1 Beats the Other in a Fan Poll

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are playfully dragging each other online again.

The close friends and Deadpool 3 costars put each other on blast on social media on Friday (December 15), and it’s all because of a poll involving their characters Wolverine and Deadpool.

Read more about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s trolling…

What happened? This time it all started when Ryan hopped online to share a poll that named Hugh‘s Wolverine comeback as the most-anticipated returning performance of 2024.

If you forgot, Hugh is gearing up as the beloved X-Man for the first time since 2017′s Logan, meaning that fans are really excited to see him in action again.

Ryan came in second place in the poll. Others on the list included Michael Keaton‘s return to Beetlejuice, Tom Hardy as Venom and Jack Black‘s return to playing Po from Kung Fu Panda.

Second place is respectable, but Ryan clearly thought the poll was rigged.

“Hugh obviously voted multiple times,” he wrote over the poll, tagging his costar, who replied in a simple but shady way.

The actor reposted Ryan‘s message and added a GIF of a dog sitting in a rainstorm (presumably representing Ryan) while a dry dog (presumably Hugh) pats him on the back.

This is hardly the first time that the actors have teased each other online since it was revealed that they’d be sharing the screen. In fact, Hugh joked around with Ryan after getting in a workout to get back into fighting form back in February.