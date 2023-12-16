Sara Sampaio Goes Shopping With Boyfriend Ray Nicholson Following 'Superman' Casting News

Sara Sampaio and boyfriend Ray Nicholson embarked on a shopping spree ahead of the holidays.

The 32-year-old model and actress and the 31-year-old Out of the Blue actor were all smiles during an outing in Beverly Hilly, Calif. on Saturday (December 16).

With a shopping bag in her hand, Sara looked chic in a pair of oversized jeans and a white sweater with “USA” emblazoned across the front. She finished off the look with a white hat and a black bag. Ray opted for a burnt orange jacket.

Their outing comes following the revelation that Sara was set to join the DC film universe in Superman: Legacy, and she’s playing a key role!

In late November, it was revealed that Sara was joined the new Superman movie from director James Gunn. She will play a character named Eve Teschmacher, who works underneath the villain Lex Luthor.

David Corenswet will play Superman in the future blockbuster, and we just learned that three Marvel stars are jumping ship to star in the movie.

