Netflix Announces 'The One Piece' Anime Adaptation - Details Revealed!

Netflix is getting a new One Piece anime adaptation!

Following the runaway success of the live-action adaptation, the streamer confirmed a new anime adaptation starting from the iconic East Blue saga on the second day of Jump Festa 2024.

THE ONE PIECE will be produced by the renowned WIT Studio, recognized for their work on hits like SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan Season 1-3.

THE ONE PIECE is now in production, and will be streamed worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

THE ONE PIECE promises to provide viewers with “a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue saga,” via Netflix.

The TV anime series produced by Toei Animation has been broadcast since 1999.

Watch the teaser trailer…