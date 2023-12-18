James McCaffrey Dead - Max Payne Voice Actor & 'Rescue Me' Star Dies at 65

James McCaffrey has sadly passed away.

The actor, known for his work as the voice actor of video game character Max Payne and his role on FX drama Rescue Me, died Sunday (December 17) of multiple myeloma cancer at the age of 65.

His death was confirmed by his manager, who confirmed that the late actor passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

His first role was on the TV drama Civil Wars, and later on Swift Justice, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

He would also star on Sex and the City, White Collar, Madam Secretary, Bull and Suits, among many others, including Rescue Me, in which he played Jimmy Keefe, a New York firefighter who lost his life on 9/11.

He is most well known to gamers for his voice work as the title character in the Max Payne game franchise, as well as Thomas Zane in the Alan Wake games.

He is survived by wife Rochelle Bostrom and daughter Tiernan McCaffrey. Our thoughts are with James McCaffrey‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.