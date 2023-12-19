Wesley Taylor Hard Launches Relationship with Boyfriend Jack Raymond on Their One-Year Anniversary

Top Stories
Tue, 19 December 2023 at 2:23 pm

Wesley Taylor is debuting his new relationship on his one-year anniversary!

The 37-year-old actor, who most recently starred in season three of Only Murders in the Building, hard launched his relationship with boyfriend Jack Raymond.

Wesley revealed that he met Jack on December 19, 2022 at a Christmas party thrown by his friend, The Gilded Age actor Claybourne Elder.

Keep reading to find out more…

“a year ago today i met jack at a xmas party (thanks @claybourneelder). i found myself annoyed at him like one usually does at the start of a romcom 💕 this is what the kids would call a hard launch,” Wesley wrote on Instagram.

Claybourne responded, “Ohhhhh this makes me so very happy :)”

Wesley was previously in a relationship with fellow Broadway actor Isaac Powell. They got engaged back in 2019 and it’s unclear when they split.

Jack is also an actor and will be seen in the upcoming A24 movie Problemista.

