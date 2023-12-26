Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Kim Kardashian is sharing some official photos from inside her Christmas Eve party and these ones feature all four of her kids!

The 43-year-old reality star and Skims mogul shared some gorgeous photos taken by her photographer, @pierresnaps.

Featured in the photos are her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 – as well as her sister Khloe Kardashian with her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1.

While Kris Jenner usually hosts the annual family Christmas Eve party, Kim was this year’s host and she was so busy hosting the party that she got left out of the family lip-sync video.

“we couldn’t find kimberly,” Kylie captioned the video. Kim commented, “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss.”

Check out more photos that each of the family member’s shared!