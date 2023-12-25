Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family & Friends!

Photos have been revealed from inside the 2023 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party!

Kim Kardashian hosted the party this year on Sunday night (December 24) at her home in Calabasas, Calif. and she turned her home into a winter wonderland for the event.

It appears that Coca-Cola sponsored the party as she shared several branded videos on her Instagram Stories, as did some of the other family members.

Kim was joined at the party by her mom Kris Jenner and siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, along with many of their kids. Some of their famous friends who attended included Paris Hilton and her family, as well as singer Babyface.

Kylie shared a video of her and all the other family members, except for Kim, singing along to Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me” song.

“we couldn’t find kimberly,” she captioned the video. Kim commented, “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss.”

