Ali Wong & Bill Hader Shared a Cute Moment After Her Emmy Wins!

Ali Wong and Bill Hader‘s love was on display at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and they kept the night going with a cute moment at the end of the evening.

The couple was spotted sharing a sweet moment while leaving an after party on late Monday night (January 15) in Los Angeles.

Following Ali‘s two wins for her show Beef, she and Bill went to the Netflix after party, where they met up with the company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

When it was time to go home, Ali and Bill were seen cuddling and hugging while waiting for their car at the valet.

Ali won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie as well as a second award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for her work as an executive producer on Beef.

Watch the moment she won below!