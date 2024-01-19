Jared Padalecki, Jamie Lynn Sigler, & More Launch Austin's Statesman Supper Club

Hook ‘em horns!

Walker actor Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve were in attendance at the launch party for The Statesman supper club and cocktail lounge on Wednesday (January 17) in Austin, Texas.

The menu, an eloquent manifestation of the establishment’s theme, has an array of dishes influenced by the traditional American Supper Club that evoke both nostalgia and innovation, including: cold appetizers like seafood towers, caesar salad and tuna tartare; hot appetizers including crab cake and elevated fried mozzarella; house-made pasta dishes like cacio e pepe and tagliatelle with roasted mushrooms; proteins including a chicken dish with preparation of chicken parm of the thigh and a roasted breast with chicken jus, and whole red snapper with classic sauce meuniere; and ribeyes and filets locally sourced from 44 Farms. For The Table offerings include Parker House Rolls with garlic/chili butter, Hasselback potatoes, and pimento mac and cheese, all crafted by Executive Chef Dan Kennedy.

Other attendees included Jamie Lynn Sigler, Cutter Dykstra, Dave Annable, Odette Annable, Stacy Keibler (with husband Jared Pobre), Tony Gonzalez with wife October (Tobie) Gonzalez, Chuck Liddell, Becca Tobin, Olympian Lydia Jacoby, owner Craig Ley, and more.