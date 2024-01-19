Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 12:41 am

Jared Padalecki, Jamie Lynn Sigler, & More Launch Austin's Statesman Supper Club

Jared Padalecki, Jamie Lynn Sigler, & More Launch Austin's Statesman Supper Club

Hook ‘em horns!

Walker actor Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve were in attendance at the launch party for The Statesman supper club and cocktail lounge on Wednesday (January 17) in Austin, Texas.

The menu, an eloquent manifestation of the establishment’s theme, has an array of dishes influenced by the traditional American Supper Club that evoke both nostalgia and innovation, including: cold appetizers like seafood towers, caesar salad and tuna tartare; hot appetizers including crab cake and elevated fried mozzarella; house-made pasta dishes like cacio e pepe and tagliatelle with roasted mushrooms; proteins including a chicken dish with preparation of chicken parm of the thigh and a roasted breast with chicken jus, and whole red snapper with classic sauce meuniere; and ribeyes and filets locally sourced from 44 Farms. For The Table offerings include Parker House Rolls with garlic/chili butter, Hasselback potatoes, and pimento mac and cheese, all crafted by Executive Chef Dan Kennedy.

Other attendees included Jamie Lynn Sigler, Cutter Dykstra, Dave Annable, Odette Annable, Stacy Keibler (with husband Jared Pobre), Tony Gonzalez with wife October (Tobie) Gonzalez, Chuck Liddell, Becca Tobin, Olympian Lydia Jacoby, owner Craig Ley, and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
jared padalecki statesman dinner 01
jared padalecki statesman dinner 02
jared padalecki statesman dinner 03
jared padalecki statesman dinner 04
jared padalecki statesman dinner 05
jared padalecki statesman dinner 06
jared padalecki statesman dinner 07
jared padalecki statesman dinner 08
jared padalecki statesman dinner 09
jared padalecki statesman dinner 10
jared padalecki statesman dinner 11
jared padalecki statesman dinner 12
jared padalecki statesman dinner 13
jared padalecki statesman dinner 14
jared padalecki statesman dinner 15
jared padalecki statesman dinner 16
jared padalecki statesman dinner 17
jared padalecki statesman dinner 18
jared padalecki statesman dinner 19
jared padalecki statesman dinner 20
jared padalecki statesman dinner 21
jared padalecki statesman dinner 22
jared padalecki statesman dinner 23
jared padalecki statesman dinner 24
jared padalecki statesman dinner 25
jared padalecki statesman dinner 26
jared padalecki statesman dinner 27
jared padalecki statesman dinner 28
jared padalecki statesman dinner 29
jared padalecki statesman dinner 30
jared padalecki statesman dinner 31
jared padalecki statesman dinner 32
jared padalecki statesman dinner 33
jared padalecki statesman dinner 34
jared padalecki statesman dinner 35

Photos: Jeff Heyer
Posted to: Becca Tobin, Cutter Dykstra, Dave Annable, Genevieve Padalecki, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Jared Padalecki, October Chuck Liddell, Odette Annable, Stacy Keiber