Michael B. Jordan & Director Ryan Coogler Are Teaming Up Again, Genre Movie in the Works

Michael B. Jordan has worked with Ryan Coogler many times in his career and they are getting ready to team up for another project.

A new report says that the guys are in the works on a “genre” movie, but no details are known yet. The report has spilled some interesting insight into how secretive the pre-production process has been on the movie.

Studio executives who are interested in buying the project have been forced to travel to the WME offices in Beverly Hills to read the script as it’s not allowed out of the building for security reasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After execs read the script, step two in the process will begin. THR reports, “The second step is occurring this week, with interested parties meeting with the filmmaker to hear him lay out his vision. A production commitment will be asked.”

So, what is a genre movie? The outlet says the term “encompasses horror and its subsets, as well as thriller, science fiction, even fantasy.”

The movie is expected to have a period element.

Ryan previously directed Michael‘s movies Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. He also produced Creed II and Creed III.

