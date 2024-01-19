Nikki Reed Joins TikTok, Makes First Video with Husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed is on TikTok and her first video is a hit!

The 35-year-old actress, who is best known for playing Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movies, was joined by husband Ian Somerhalder in the first post on her new page.

The video is set to the tune of the Fitz and the Tantrums song “Out of My League.”

“You know the ones who said I’d never find someone like you / You are out of my league,” the band sings while Ian walks into the frame alongside Nikki.

Keep reading to find out more…

The video then cuts to quick clips of Ian as Damon on The Vampire Diaries and Nikki as Rosalie in Twilight - both vampires. The video cuts back to the real-life couple and they share a laugh and a kiss!

In a recent interview, the couple explained why they don’t miss acting.