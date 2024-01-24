The Richest Models of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth (1 Is Worth Over $1.2 Billion!)

Modeling can be an incredibly lucrative career.

While it’s notoriously not easy to book a gig in the highly competitive field, the top supermodels of the world have managed to work their way up to dizzying heights of fortune, amassing hundreds of millions of dollars for their high fashion editorials and renowned runway walks.

We’ve gathered together the richest models in the world and ranked them according to net worth.

Find out who the richest models of all time are, ranked lowest to highest…