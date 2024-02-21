What Is Kevin McGarry's Best Hallmark Movie? Vote in Just Jared's Poll!

Calling all Hallmark Channel fans! We want to hear from you.

Kevin McGarry is one of Hallmark’s biggest fan favorite stars, and we’re wondering…what is his absolute best film on the network to date?

Head inside to vote in the poll…

Now, this poll is specific for films, so When Calls the Heart is not included in this poll.

Voting in this poll is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you’d like. We’ll close this poll on March 4 at 3pm ET, and will announce the winner at that time. Happy voting!

As we said earlier, you can vote in this poll as many times as you wish and you can vote for just 1 movie, or every single one if you’d like!

Earlier this year, we ran this poll with Tyler Hynes‘ films and you can see the results here!