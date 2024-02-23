Miley Cyrus Revealed as 'Enthusiast for Penises' When She Accepted 'Drive-Away Dolls' Cameo

Miley Cyrus makes a surprise cameo in the new movie Drive-Away Dolls, and the team shared a funny story about casting her in the role.

The 31-year-old “Flowers” hitmaker plays a character inspired by late ’60s artist Cynthia Plaster Caster, who made plaster castings of rock star’s penises, alongside Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Co-writers Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen (who also directed the movie) opened up about casting Miley in a recent interview, joking that she was an “enthusiast for penises.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the pair recalled her response to the script.

“When we asked her to do the movie and sent her the script, we didn’t realize that she is a long time — what’s the word? — connoisseur, a student, an enthusiast for penises,” Ethan joked to the outlet. “She only told us after the fact. She said, ‘Yeah, man, I have a whole penis room in my house. It was profiled in Town & Country.’ We didn’t know there was such a thing as a penis room.”

Ethan continued, saying that the hitmaker was “so much fun. She’s game and up for anything. She’s just show business, in the best sense.”

“She is a rockstar. She kind of fits the Cynthia Plaster Caster profile of someone who’s a musician and just a lot of fun,” Tricia agreed.

Drive-Away Dolls premieres on February 23.

