Taylor Swift Is Related to Poet Emily Dickinson!

Taylor Swift has a very famous relative and it seems like they have something in common: writing amazing works of art!

The 34-year-old superstar was found to be a distant cousin of the late poet Emily Dickinson. This revelation comes on the heels of Taylor‘s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

According to genealogy company Ancestry, Taylor and Emily are sixth cousins, three times removed (via the Today show).

“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut),” Ancestry told the morning show. “Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.”

Funnily enough, Taylor has publicly mentioned Emily before.

In 2022, while accepting the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Taylor said, “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre.”

Some even believe that Taylor‘s album evermore was inspired by the poet. Taylor announced the album on December 10, 2020, which happens to be Emily‘s birthday. Another connection fans noted is the last line in one of her most famous poems, “One Sister Have I in Our House,” ends with the word “forevermore.”

If you don’t know, Emily is a famed poet who lived in the 1800s.