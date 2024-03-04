Top Stories
Mon, 04 March 2024 at 12:50 pm

Viral 'Willy Wonka Experience' in Glasgow Is Being Turned Into a Horror Movie!

By now, you’ve likely seen the “Willy Wonka Experience” going viral throughout the Internet.

The event which was hosted in Glasgow, called “Willy’s Chocolate Experience,” used false AI art to advertise what was meant to be an immersive, Willy Wonka-themed experience, and the resulting videos of the experience revealed that it as actually a low-budget, widely mocked mess in a sparsely decorated warehouse with character actors hired from Indeed.

Videos soon went viral of the event on social media, including children looking scared and weeping.

Now, a film production company is getting ahead of the viral sensation by announcing The Unknown, a horror movie coming from Scotland-based film production company Kaledonia Pictures.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Unknown is based on one of the characters wearing a silver mask at the event, which also had nothing to do with the Wonka movies.

“The film, gearing up for production and a late 2024 release, follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie. Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them,” a description reads, per Bloody Disgusting.

“We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the official Wonka movie is coming to streaming! Find out when.

Watch footage from the event that inspired the movie…

Photos: Getty
