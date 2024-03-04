K-Pop's TOMORROW X TOGETHER Comeback Set for April, Title & Release Date Revealed - Watch the Teaser!

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, otherwise known as TXT, are coming back!

SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI are set to return on April 1 with their 6th mini-album, minisode 3: TOMORROW.

The group announced the new album at 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER, a live event held in Seoul on March 2 & 3 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their debut with fans.

On the second day of the event, the band surprised fans by unveiling the logo motion for their forthcoming album.

Keep reading to find out more…

The video begins with the ‘X’ logo from their previous release The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, which gets drawn into a shimmering light. It reignites, unveiling a new logo blending the primary colors from their debut album The Dream Chapter: STAR (white, yellow, sky blue) to The Name Chapter: FREEFALL (white, blue) to continue their album narrative, while the Morse code at the end of the video recalls the band’s debut era.

minisode 3: TOMORROW will drop on April 1 at 6 PM KST.

Watch the logo teaser…