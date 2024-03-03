What Is the Best K-Pop Release of February 2024? Vote Now! (Poll)

K-Pop is going strong in 2024.

South Korean superstars are bringing the heat with their releases in February, including some incredible girl group offerings like LE SSERAFIM and Twice, solo efforts from stars like IU and Cha Eun-woo and boy bands, like Cravity.

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest releases of the year making an impact on the charts, and we want you to tell us: what is the best K-pop release of February?

Place your vote inside – the winner will be revealed right here on March 10 at 1 p.m. ET.



