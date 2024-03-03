Top Stories
Queen Camilla Briefly Steps Back From Royal Appearances Amid King Charles &amp; Kate Middleton's Absences

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Missed Out on a $250 Million Payday!)

Sydney Sweeney Crushes on 'Full-Hetero' Bowen Yang, Has an Affair With Glen Powell on 'SNL'

Sun, 03 March 2024 at 12:07 pm

20 Longest Working Soap Opera Stars (2 Actors Have 50+ Year Runs of Their Iconic Roles!)

20 Longest Working Soap Opera Stars (2 Actors Have 50+ Year Runs of Their Iconic Roles!)

Soap operas are known for going the distance, and so are the stars of the daytime television series!

There are several actors who have played the same TV role for decades on shows like All My Children, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless – and a few that have even held Guinness World Records for the longest run as the same character.

We’ve put together all of the actors who are the longest tenured soap opera stars of all time in the United States, ranking them from lowest to highest. Many of the stars are still on the TV shows today!

Find out who the longest tenured soap opera stars of all time are…

Photos: Getty
