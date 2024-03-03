Top Stories
LeBron James Records New NBA Scoring Achievement

LeBron James Records New NBA Scoring Achievement

LeBron James keeps making history!

The 39-year-old basketball legend is playing in his 21st NBA season.

On February 7, 2023, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the leage’s all-time regular season points leaderboard when he scored his 38,388th point.

The Los Angeles Lakers player just reached a new scoring milestone!

Keep reading to find out more…

During the Lakers’ home game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night (March 2), LeBron became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points.

He was just nine points short of the record prior to Saturday’s game, and he racked up 26 total points on the night.

Back in December, LeBron James showed his support for his son Bronny at his first college basketball game!

Watch the moment LeBron James scored his 40,000th point here…
