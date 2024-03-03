Hilary Swank Reveals How Former CBS Exec Les Moonves Dissing Her Led Her to a Huge Role Instead

Hilary Swank is addressing former CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves.

The 49-year-old actress discussing the exec dissing her as “too half-hour” to star in one of his network dramas while talking to Rob Lowe on his Literally! podcast.

During the interview, she recalled a moment early in her career, which Rob said was one of his “favorite Hilary memories.”

Hilary had been auditioning for a role on an hour-long CBS pilot, and when it was between her and one other actress, Les dismissed her and chose to cast the other actress.

“He said, yeah, ‘You’re just too half-hour.’ Not even funny. He didn’t even say I was funny or comedic. I was too half hour,” she said.

Rob described it as being labelled “too multi-camera,” or a sitcom actress.

But had this not happened, she wouldn’t have gone on to star in her Academy Award-winning Boys Don’t Cry.

“I love that you even remember who it was,” Hilary said.

“At that time the most powerful man in the business [was Moonves]. And only because you didn’t get that pilot or that show –,” Rob said.

“I was able to do Boys Don’t Cry,” Hilary added.

“The reason I bring this up is because I think it’s super important for everybody in their lives who feel like maybe something didn’t go their way, particularly young actors. It really is the concrete evidence of when a door closes or doesn’t even open, another one does,” Rob said.

“It’s so true and it’s so hard to trust that, right? Because like you said, there’s no ‘for sure.’ But I think if you just remain open, you keep that energy open. Feel it, don’t go, oh, something better is happening — I felt it. I was like, this really sucks. And then I felt it, and then I moved on,” Hilary added.

