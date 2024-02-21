Top Stories
Wed, 21 February 2024 at 6:01 pm

35 Stars Who Regret Their Movies & TV Roles (& The Real Reasons Why!)

Not every star is a big fan of their own work.

Over the past years, many different stars admitted in interviews that they don’t love the movie and TV roles they took on in the past…even if the roles might be some of their most profitable and well-known works to date.

Sometimes, the actors have had doubts about their performances. Or, they had bad experiences with their co-stars or directors. And in other cases, they just decided that the script wasn’t all that good looking back. In any case, they’ve all since come out and said they don’t necessarily love their appearances in certain films and TV shows.

If you’re interested in learning about other creatives who don’t care for their own work, find out which musicians don’t like their own biggest songs.

Click through to see which actors reconsidered and regretted their roles years later…

