Andy Cohen Grills Kyle Richards About Mauricio Umansky Split, Sutton Stracke Has Medical Emergency In 'RHOBH' Teaser - Watch Now!

The first look at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is here, and there’s a lot in store!

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Annemarie Wiley join host Andy Cohen for the three-part reunion to discuss the events of season 13 of the Bravo series. Kathy Hilton also joins.

In the reunion trailer, we see Andy grilling Kyle about her separation from Mauricio Umansky and if she would date Morgan Wade, plus Sutton suffers a medical emergency.

Watch the trailer and learn more about the reunion inside…

“Could you see yourself with Morgan? There were rumors about infidelity in your relationship… How did you feel seeing photos of he and Emma [Slater] holding hands? Are there conversations about someone moving out? Do you talk about divorce?” Andy asks Kyle through a montage of questions.

In part one of the reunion, airing Wednesday, February 28th at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo, “In the midst of shocking headlines and hurt feelings, the diamonds of Beverly Hills come face-to-face for a tense reunion. Kyle addresses Erika’s past comment about wanting Andy to ‘eviscerate’ her on the couch. Dorit confronts Kyle about an ominous text message she received and the current state of their ‘close’ friendship. Garcelle challenges Dorit and attempts to burst her bubble in order to get through to her. Annemarie swallows her pride when she apologizes to Sutton, but Crystal proves to be her most difficult patient yet.”

Part two airs Wednesday, March 6th. Here’s a synopsis: “The reunion continues as Sutton and Kyle’s issues come to a head, jeopardizing their friendship like never before. The moment the conversation turns to Sutton’s finances post-divorce, Annemarie offers her opinion on the situation. When Dorit addresses rumors about her marriage and reveals details on her latest robbery to the women, Garcelle finds herself in the hot seat for her questionable comments. As Erika celebrates her victorious comeback, she realizes that Crystal isn’t so quick to let go of her past.”

Part three airs Wednesday, March 13th. Here’s a synopsis: “The reunion concludes with a surprise appearance from familiar face Kathy Hilton, whose presence draws mixed reactions from the ladies. Kyle recounts their difficult road to reconciliation and what it took to work through past wounds with her sister. Emotions continue to run high when Kyle opens up to the group about her troubled marriage. Faced with tough questions about her separation and the state of her friendship with a famous country singer, it becomes clear to the women that Kyle’s future hangs in the balance.”

Each episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion will also debut on Peacock the next day, extended and uncensored.

If you missed it, Mauricio shared new details about his split with Kyle in a teaser for the upcoming new season of his Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills. Watch here!

Browse through the gallery to see photos from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion…