Meghan Markle Added to SXSW 2024 Lineup as Keynote Speaker

Meghan Markle is headed to the 2024 South By Southwest film festival, which is kicking off on March 8, 2024 in Austin, Texas!

The Duchess of Sussex will be speaking at the opening day event titled, “Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.” She will be a keynote speaker alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and diversity equity and inclusion consultant Nancy Wang Yuen. The event will be moderated by Errin Haines, who is the host of The Amendment podcast.

The event is taking place on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day.

Hugh Forrest, co-president and chief programming officer of SXSW, said in a statement: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Nancy Wang Yuen, and Errin Haines are the perfect finishing touch to eight days of remarkable Keynote Speakers. We are so honored to host this distinguished group on International Women’s Day for a significant discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment.”

If you don’t know, there’s a Suits reunion taking place and it’s unclear if Meghan will be participating in that, but 4 of her co-stars are!