Ben Affleck Gives Update on 'Batman' Solo Movie, May Not Direct

Ben Affleck just updated fans in a new interview that he may actually not direct the upcoming standalone Batman film, now titled The Batman.

“That’s the idea,” the 44-year-old actor told The Guardian when asked if he would be directing. “But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

A few months ago, Ben also said the film had not yet been written.

“We’re still working on it, and I’m not happy enough with it yet to actually go out there and make a Batman movie, for which I have the highest of standards, I would say,” Ben said. “That’s something that would have to pass a very high bar for me. It’s not just like, ‘Yeah, that might be fun, let’s go try this out.’”

Ben‘s next appearance as Batman will come in the Justice League movie, in theaters on November 17, 2017.