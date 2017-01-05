Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 2:35 pm

Carrie Fisher's Death Could Impact These Future 'Star Wars' Princess Leia Scenes

Carrie Fisher's Death Could Impact These Future 'Star Wars' Princess Leia Scenes

How is Carrie Fisher‘s death going to impact the Star Wars universe? Sources tell THR that the future movies were going to have some important Princess Leia scenes.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Specifically, there is going to be a Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) reunion, as well as a confrontation between Leia and her son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who killed his dad (Harrison Ford).

Director Colin Trevorrow is set to arrive in Los Angeles next week for meetings with Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy to discuss Star Wars Episode IX.

“People are still deeply mourning Carrie’s death over there,” one source is telling THR. Fans are wondering if a total rewrite will happen, or if CGI special effects will be used.

Episode 8 will be released in theaters on December 15, 2017, and filming was completed. Episode 9 will be released on May 23, 2019.
Photos: Getty
