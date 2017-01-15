Kendall Jenner Shares Super Sexy Bikini Pic!

Kendall Jenner tries to keep a low profile as she steps out with BFF Hailey Baldwin on Sunday (January 15) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model bundled up in two jackets and rocked leather pants as she made her way out of an apartment building.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Earlier in the weekend, Kendall took to Instagram to share a super sexy picture of her bikini bod.

“Chaos,” Kendall captioned the below pic of herself in a black and white two piece.

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin stepping out…