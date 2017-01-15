Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers' Family Talks Estrangement: 'Fame Can Change Things'

'Teen Wolf' Star Cody Christian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support

VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Mocks Donald Trump's 'Golden Showers' Scandal on SNL!

Blac Chyna Allegedly Owes a Ton of Money

Sun, 15 January 2017 at 9:35 pm

Kendall Jenner Shares Super Sexy Bikini Pic!

Kendall Jenner tries to keep a low profile as she steps out with BFF Hailey Baldwin on Sunday (January 15) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model bundled up in two jackets and rocked leather pants as she made her way out of an apartment building.

Earlier in the weekend, Kendall took to Instagram to share a super sexy picture of her bikini bod.

“Chaos,” Kendall captioned the below pic of herself in a black and white two piece.

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

