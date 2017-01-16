Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian look so glam in her sheer dress while heading to the set of Ocean’s Eight on Monday night (January 16) in New York City.

The 36-year-old reality star filmed a cameo for the film alongside her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner that evening.

The sisters are likely going to be included in the upcoming movie’s Met Gala scene in which many other celebs are appearing. Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima have also been seen on set in the past week and the event’s annual host Anna Wintour is set to appear as well.

Earlier in the day, Kendall was spotted in a casual outfit while hanging out in the Big Apple with her friend Hailey Baldwin. Check out pics in the gallery!

