Top Stories
Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga: Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 Video - Watch Now!

Gisele Bundchen &amp; Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

Gisele Bundchen & Kids Celebrate Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win on Field!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

2017 Super Bowl Commercials - Watch Them All Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Jamie Lynn Spears' Rep Releases Statement on Maddie's Accident, Denies Details Being Reported

Mon, 06 February 2017 at 11:44 am

Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah on Comparisons: 'I'm In My Own Lane'

Miley Cyrus' Sister Noah on Comparisons: 'I'm In My Own Lane'

Miley Cyrus had her hands full of colorful cushions while out yesterday!

The 24-year-old entertainer met up with some pals on Sunday (February 5) in Malibu, Calif as she picked up some pillows.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley‘s younger sister Noah Cyrus recently spoke about being compared to her sister.

“I definitely think I’m in my own lane, but I know that there’s going to be comparisons,” Noah told Access Hollywood. “I get compared to my sisters every day.”


Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah on Comparisons: ‘I’m In My Own Lane’
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus carries decorative pillows 01
miley cyrus carries decorative pillows 02
miley cyrus carries decorative pillows 03
miley cyrus carries decorative pillows 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brady gets emotional after his Super Bowl win - TMZ
  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not working on a new film together - Gossip Cop
  • Stranger Things season two is returning on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is totally dissing her sisters - Radar
  • Scarlett Johansson bares it all for her Super Bowl commercial - Lainey Gossip
  • Lady Gaga's Halftime Show drives in 5.1 million tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here