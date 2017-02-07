Rob Gronkowski Strips Shirtless for Super Bowl 2017 Victory Parade in Freezing Temperatures!

Rob Gronkowski, tight end for the New England Patriots, stripped off his shirt and went shirtless to show his huge muscles during the 2017 Super Bowl Victory Parade on Tuesday (February 7) in Boston, Mass.

The 27-year-old football star, who did not compete in the actual Super Bowl because of an injury, took off his clothes to celebrate the Patriots’ win, despite the frigid cold temperatures. At the time of the parade, temperatures were hovering near freezing with snow falling!

Rob was also reportedly chugging alcoholic drinks thrown to him by fans on the parade route.