Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' 2017 Cover Reveal - Look Back at Past Covers!

'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 9:41 pm

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk hold hands while walking along the beach on Sunday (February 12) in Venice, Calif.

Irina held onto a picnic basket with their lunches while Bradley held onto his girlfriend’s shoes during their stroll through the sand.

When they found a spot to eat, Bradley took off his shirt to bathe in the sun and the couple was seen sharing some cute cuddles.

Irina, who is pregnant with their first child, showed off her growing baby bump during the romantic day at the beach.
