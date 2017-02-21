Ryan Gosling Shows Off His Piano Skills in Behind-the-Scenes Look From 'La La Land' (VIDEO)

Ryan Gosling took his role in La La Land extremely serious!

The 36-year-old Oscar-nominated actor spent three months learning to play the piano while preparing for his role in the hit musical.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle shared with Variety that while many wondered if they used a hand double to play the piano for Ryan, Damien shared that “It’s all Ryan” on the piano.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video below of Ryan showing off his piano skills on set of La La Land!

Also pictured inside: Ryan trying to keep a low profile while grabbing lunch on Tuesday (February 21) at Little Dom’s restaurant in Los Feliz, Calif.