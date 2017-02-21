Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake & Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 10:06 pm

Ryan Gosling Shows Off His Piano Skills in Behind-the-Scenes Look From 'La La Land' (VIDEO)

Ryan Gosling took his role in La La Land extremely serious!

The 36-year-old Oscar-nominated actor spent three months learning to play the piano while preparing for his role in the hit musical.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle shared with Variety that while many wondered if they used a hand double to play the piano for Ryan, Damien shared that “It’s all Ryan” on the piano.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video below of Ryan showing off his piano skills on set of La La Land!

Also pictured inside: Ryan trying to keep a low profile while grabbing lunch on Tuesday (February 21) at Little Dom’s restaurant in Los Feliz, Calif.
