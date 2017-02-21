Sam Smith & Adam Lambert Laughed Off Dating Rumors

Sam Smith picks up some food at a butcher shop with a female friend on Sunday (February 19) in London, England.

There were rumors swirling at one point that Sam was dating Adam Lambert, but Adam recently shot down the reports during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I love that rumor, actually. The minute I heard it, I texted him. I was like, ‘So…’” Adam said. “He’s such a nice guy. He’s so funny.”

Sam and Adam are friends and they’ve been spotted hanging out together several times over the years.



Were Adam Lambert And Sam Smith Romantic?